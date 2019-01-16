Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

A DRUNK driver busted almost three times over the limit then decided to walk across a bridge on the road, forcing motorists to drive around him, while he abused them.

Lawrence Samuel Kane, 31, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two public nuisance charges, one count of drink driving, two of obstruct police and two fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Kane was intercepted on Musgrave St at 2.41pm on December 19 and had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.139.

The New Zealand-born man told police he had an unknown quantity of wine the night before and had stopped drinking at 3am.

Mr Fox said Kane was walking on the road across Fitzroy bridge on the Queen Elizabeth Drive approach side, yelling and abusing motorists, at 3.18pm.

He said police told Kane to get off the road but he continued walking in the left-hand lane, yelling at motorists who had to drive around him.

He said police pulled up next to Kane, spoke with him, he refused to give them his name and he resisted arrest when police went to handcuff him.

Kane came to the attention of police again on December 23 as he swore and yelled while in the Safe Night Precinct at the corner of East Lane and William St at 2.20am.

Police warned him and told him to walk away, which he did - through a car park where he continued to swear and then started challenging people to fight him.

Mr Fox said police saw him giving a passing taxi the finger, swearing and challenging people to fight.

He said when Kane saw police approach him, he stopped shouting and ran away.

Mr Fox said police located him in the CBD a short time later.

Kane refused a search and to answer questions. Police found he had a Stanley knife in his pocket when they were placing him in a police vehicle.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described Kane's behaviour on the bridge as "thoroughly disgusting” and sentenced him to three months prison, wholly suspended and operational for nine months.

Kane was also fined $750 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.