Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for a year. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for a year. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Drunk driver’s $30k crash after texting fail

Laura Pettigrew
9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boilermaker smashed into a bridge and destroyed his car when he tried to text and drive while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie was driving along Gympie Kin Kin Rd on November 21 when he came unstuck.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said the 37 year old blew a reading of 0.181 per cent after police smelt a strong odour of alcohol.

"Police observed a grey vehicle on the road in the middle of the bridge, it had extensive damage to the front end with one of the wheels completely removed," she said.

The court heard Mckelvie waited 45 minutes for police to arrive and made full admissions about the crash.

"He said as he came up to the bridge, he received a text on his mobile phone," Sergeant Johnstone said.

"He said he was looking down reading the message and the vehicle went to the side of the road and hit the railing on the side of the bridge causing damage to the vehicle and the railing."

Former firefighter's marijuana plants found in raid

'Offensive': Man scares passengers during bus stop ousting

Mckelvie pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the Boreen Point resident was lucky he wasn't charged with other offences including driving without due care and attention.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin said Mckelvie suffered a $30,000 loss when he crashed his car.

"He is ashamed and feels deep guilt for his conduct," she said.

"He is grateful no one was injured."

Mckelvie was last sentenced for drink driving in 2003 and had only lost one demerit point since 2015.

Mr McLaughlin sad the punishment had to reflect the very high reading.

Mckelvie was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for one year.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

crash drink driving drink driver high range drink driving noosa magistrates courts sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YEAR IN REVIEW: CQ suburbs hit hardest by crime

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: CQ suburbs hit hardest by crime

        Crime Shocking new data reveals around 29 crimes are committed across the region each day.

        ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Premium Content ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

        Council News The job is now open to replace Margaret Strelow.

        Taxi driver busted on way to bottleshop

        Premium Content Taxi driver busted on way to bottleshop

        Crime A TAXI driver chose to drink-drive 600 metres to avoid racist remarks hurled at him...

        REVEALED: CQ schools among state’s worst for suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ schools among state’s worst for suspensions

        Education Shocking data reveals which schools have largest reported incidents of poor student...