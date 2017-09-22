Drunk driver's crash a wake-up call for 'severe' drinking problem

URINATING over the walls, floor and bench of his police cell topped off a bad night for Gary William Proctor.

The 27-year-old had been locked in the watchhouse after a serious driving incident in Gracemere, where he blew more than four times the legal limit.

Proctor pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to driving without due care and attention, failing to comply with a breath test, obstructing police, driving under the influence, and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Jessica King said officers found Proctor's vehicle mounted on a retaining wall at Gracemere about 9pm on July 16.

Witnesses told police they were on Lucas St when they heard screeching of tyres and saw a car fly past, do a u-turn and then drive towards them, braking suddenly.

There was no suggestion Proctor deliberately tried to hit the witness.

Witnesses said the driver sped off and crashed a short time later.

Ms King said Proctor was "completely uncooperative” with officers, who saw him walking unsteadily and slurring his words.

Proctor refused to be breath tested and, after several warnings, was arrested by police.

But he continued to struggle with them and tried to stop them handcuffing him.

Ms King said Proctor initially denied being the driver, but checks showed he was the registered owner of the car.

When he was breath tested, he gave a reading of 0.219.

Proctor was taken to the Rockhampton watchhouse, where he was put in a cell with a toilet.

He chose not to use it, though, and urinated on the bench, wall and floor of the cell.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said the incident had been a chance for Proctor to reflect on his "severe” problem with alcohol and take steps to address it.

"It was a wake-up call for him,” she said.

Since August, Proctor has been taking part in a rehabilitation program with some success.

Proctor was sentenced to 15 months' probation, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded for the wilful damage, failing to provide a breath sample, and obstructing police.

Traffic convictions were recorded for driving under the influence and driving without due care and attention.