Drunk driver's Rocky road collision

LAST Tuesday afternoon, a man was allegedly witnessed by locals at Allenstown Hotel driving erratically up and down Upper Dawson St.

Police allege that the witnesses saw the car driving at high speeds across Canning St before crashing into a gutter and then driving on the rim of the front left hand tyre.

The driver was apprehended by police at the scene at the intersection of Canning and Upper Dawson Street.

A 52-year-old man been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, as well as driving a motor vehicle without a drivers license.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court on December 13th.