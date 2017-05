TWO drink-drivers caught driving on Gladstone region roads faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

They included 57-year-old Caroline Jill Lockyer who returned a reading of .057% along Hampton Dr.

Lockyer was fined $450 and lost her license for one month.

Karne Lee Holland, 37, blew .099% when she was intercepted on Glenlyon St. She was fined $450, and disqualified for two months.