Drunk falls asleep in PCYC kitchen, startles staff and takes bag of balls

PEOPLE setting up for an event at Rockhampton PCYC were surprised to find an intoxicated male asleep on the kitchen floor at 9.40pm.

Ben Michael Cunynghame, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 30 to one count of trespass.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said the people were at the not-for-profit facility on Bridge St on October 12, setting up for an event that was to take place the next day.

She said the defendant entered the building and fell asleep on the kitchen floor.

Sgt Geddes said when the people attempted to wake the defendant up and ask him to leave, he shouted at them and refused to leave.

She said he grabbed a grocery bag full of pool balls, which the people asked him to put down and again request he leave, which he refused.

Police were called and Cunynghame left before police arrived.

He was found a short time later carrying the bag of pool balls.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Cunynghame, a diesel fitter, had no recollection of the evening.

He said Cunynghame had been out drinking with friends that night and had too much to drink.

Cunynghame was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.