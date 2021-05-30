Drunk fights police because they didn’t investigate theft

A drunk man annoyed police were more interested in his intoxication levels rather than a dispute over $20 assaulted two police officers during his arrest.

Colin Dwayne Goltz, 36, pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of assault police.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said police were called to a Phillip St address at 6.30pm on April 18.

She said a female at the location advised there was a disturbance at an Eddington St address and the police went to the address.

Ms Melksham said police observed Goltz swearing before the identified themselves and told Goltz to "come outside from behind the fence".

She said Goltz replied "f - you" and police again asked him to come out.

Ms Melksham said he again replied "f - you", walked over to an opening in the fence, threw his phone on the ground and then, without warning, thrown his singlet at one of the police officers.

She said Goltz yelled "f - you, you f - ing dog".

Ms Melksham said police were forced to take evasive action to prevent being struck.

She said police told Goltz to get on the ground, which he ignored.

Ms Melksham said a police officer approached Goltz who then clenched his right fist while still yelling profanities.

She said Goltz was detained and transitioned to the ground while police investigated the incident.

Ms Melksham said Goltz was handcuffed to the rear of a police vehicle due to his heightened aggression and fell to the ground.

She said as police officer helped Goltz up.

Ms Melksham said during this Goltz lashed out, striking one of the officers in the left leg below the knee, causing the officer immediate pain.

She said Goltz was transitioned to the ground again where Goltz tried to take hold of an item attached to the other officer's load bearing vest.

She said force was used to stop the defendant.

Ms Melksham said Goltz was being placed inside the police vehicle.

Defence lawyer Ken Spinaze said his client had been drinking with two other people that night in the yard of his sister's place.

He said Goltz accused the third person of stealing $20 from the second person and asked them to give the money back.

Mr Spinaze said Goltz was upset police didn't focus on the stolen money, but rather, on his level of intoxication.

He said Goltz understood he shouldn't have behaved the way he did and did not recall lashing out with his leg at the police officer or struggling with police.

The court heard Goltz was convicted of a grievous bodily harm charge in 2016 and had been addressing his anger management issues since.

He had also been convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery with violence in the Brisbane District Court in 2014, plus another AOBH in Ipswich in November 2016.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Goltz to pay a $600 fine and sentenced him to three-months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.