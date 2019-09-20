Drunk hits the road after 25-year marriage falls apart

DRINK drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Magistrates Courts this week:

Gary Adold Joseph Blake had a blood alcohol content (BAC) reading of .095 when he was intercepted driving on the Leichhardt Highway at Comet on August 17 about 8pm. Blake told the court he had been to his mother's property to lend a helping hand and had a few beers with dinner. He said he works for a small rural business in Baralaba driving trucks. He had a similiar conviction from 2016. Blake was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $700.

Alan Reginald Rothery had BAC of .078 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd on July 7 at 4pm. He told police he had been drinking Great Northern beers prior to the intercept. The truck driver was fined $450, disqualified from driving for three months and a restricted licence was granted.

Siola Sadhia Rose Blackman, 27, had a BAC of .061 when she was intercepted driving on Sydney St, Mackay, on August 9 about 11pm. Police had witnessed her do a uturn prior to intercept. She told police she had been drinking at her aunty's and was on the way to another family member's home. Blackman was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Christopher Richard Bown had a BAC of 0.024 when he was intercepted driving with a provisional licence on Queen Elizabeth Drive on August 22 at 10.15pm. He told police he had one tall Great Northern before driving. He was fined $50 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Graeme John Tyndall had a BAC of 0.143 when he was intercepted driving on the Bruce Highway at Yaamba on August 7 at 10.20pm. Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Tyndall had drunk seven XXXX bitter cans that evening and had not intended to drive, but after words with his wife, the 25-year marriage ended and she asked him to leave. Tyndall was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for 11 months and granted a restricted HC licence for work a the mines.

Britt Louise Brooks had a BAC of .054 when she was intercepted driving on Thozet Rd, Koongal, on July 27 at 11.20pm. She told police she drank four rum and cokes between 4.30pm and 11.05pm. She was fiined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Cameron William Watkin, 30, had methamphetamines in his system when he was intercepted driving on Livingstone St, Berkserker, on July 18 about 8pm. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $550.

Cassidy Margaret Fargher had a BAC of .056 when she was intercepted driving on Archer St, Rockhampton, on August 22 at 1.52am. She told police she had drank five Smirnoff Double Black's, with her last at 11pm, August 21. She was fined $350 and disqulifed from driving for three months.