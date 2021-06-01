Menu
Police said a woman rode her horse into town while under the influence, then became aggressive towards onlookers. File photo
Drunk horse rider comes a cropper at Whitsunday servo

Kirra Grimes
1st Jun 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:38 AM
A 31-year-old Proserpine woman will face court after drunkenly deciding to ride a horse into town, then "abusing" a group of youths who interrupted her as she attempted to go to the toilet in full view of the public.

Police arrested the woman outside the Proserpine BP service station about 9pm on Wednesday, May 26, following reports she had fallen off the horse, then "started the process of going to the toilet" on some grass.

The woman allegedly verbally abused a group of passing youths who called out to her on witnessing her behaviour.

Police said she continued behaving in an unruly manner as she was placed under arrest and taken to the watch house.

She was charged with committing public nuisance, obstructing police, and riding a horse while under the influence of liquor.

She will face Proserpine Magistrates Court in June.

