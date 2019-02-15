Menu
Eric Huska allegedly closed a hot tub lid on his wife causing her to drown. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Wife killed after hubby shuts hot tub lid

by The Sun
15th Feb 2019 4:54 AM

Eric Huska closed the lid on his wife and left her trapped for 90 minutes before returning to find her floating body, say police.

Chicago police arrested Huska, 58, after CCTV revealed he closed the tub's lid over his wife Laura, 57, as she desperately tried to escape.

According to The Sun, police say the home security footage shows Mr Huska, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, initially trying to help his distressed wife out of the water, before shutting the lid and heading inside their home.

He returned 90 minutes later to find Laura floating in the water.

Eric Huska’s outdoor hot tub was his pride and joy until tragedy struck one Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
The couple had been enjoying a dip in the tub during a Saturday of drinking in the garden of their home in Wheeling, Illinois.

The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death was a homicide.

Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said: "For whatever reason he put the cover over her head. We are sure alcohol was a major factor."

Mr Huska called police at about 6.45pm local time and emergency services rushed to revive her.

Eric and Laura Huskas' home in Wheeling, Illinois is pictured on Google Maps. Picture: Google
But unable to resuscitate her, Laura was raced to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband appeared in court on Tuesday with a judge setting his bail at $US10,000 ($A14,000).

Mr Huska has no history of arrests and police have no record of service calls to couple's home.

Eric Huska, 58, and his deceased wife Laura. Picture: Facebook
According to her now deleted LinkedIn porifle, Laura Huska worked as an IT manager for a private firm.

Adding to the tragedy, recent social media posts reveal she and her siblings had lost their elderly mother just a week before the hot tub incident.

Photos from Mr Huska's - now deleted - Facebook page show him and his wife enjoying the hot tub on multiple occasions.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

 

Huska is accused of letting his wife drown in their hot tub. Picture: Facebook
