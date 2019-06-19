Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Crime

Drunk in gutter outside Oxford yells obscenities at police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK male lying in the gutter outside a Rockhampton licensed venue told police, "Don't f---ing touch me. You don't know what the f--- I've been through.”

Kahimilo Kaleopa Sola, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, one of contravening a police requirement and one of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to the corner of Denham and East streets at 11.15pm on June 1 to a male causing a disturbance.

She said when they got to the scene outside the Oxford Hotel, the male was lying in the gutter on the road.

Ms Marsden said when officers went to pick him up, he said "don't f---ing touch me”.

She said they then asked him to leave the Safe Night Precinct vicinity and he responded, "You don't know what the f--- I've been through.”

Ms Marsden said that when police asked Sola for his name and address, he did not respond and was subsequently charged.

She said when police went to put him in their van, he extended his leg and stopped them.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said the New Zealand-born JBS Meatworks employee didn't recall the offending due to high intoxication.

She said he didn't normally drink and had moved to Rockhampton after losing everything in the Townsville floods in February.

Sola was fined $900 and no convictions were recorded.

oxford hotel rockhampton magistrates court safe night out precinct tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    premium_icon Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    Council News Rocky Mayor says she regrets the division this will cause, following the two communities choosing different paths

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    'Like a tonne of bricks' LNP propose tough new trespass laws

    premium_icon 'Like a tonne of bricks' LNP propose tough new trespass laws

    News QLD opposition brings forward harsh penalties aimed at activist

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    Works to begin this week on much-needed boat ramp upgrades

    premium_icon Works to begin this week on much-needed boat ramp upgrades

    Politics The $500,000 contract is expected to be completed in in a few months

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    With hundreds of fly bites a business owner has had enough

    premium_icon With hundreds of fly bites a business owner has had enough

    News After almost a year, she doesn't know what else to do.

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM