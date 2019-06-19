Drunk in gutter outside Oxford yells obscenities at police

A DRUNK male lying in the gutter outside a Rockhampton licensed venue told police, "Don't f---ing touch me. You don't know what the f--- I've been through.”

Kahimilo Kaleopa Sola, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, one of contravening a police requirement and one of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to the corner of Denham and East streets at 11.15pm on June 1 to a male causing a disturbance.

She said when they got to the scene outside the Oxford Hotel, the male was lying in the gutter on the road.

Ms Marsden said when officers went to pick him up, he said "don't f---ing touch me”.

She said they then asked him to leave the Safe Night Precinct vicinity and he responded, "You don't know what the f--- I've been through.”

Ms Marsden said that when police asked Sola for his name and address, he did not respond and was subsequently charged.

She said when police went to put him in their van, he extended his leg and stopped them.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said the New Zealand-born JBS Meatworks employee didn't recall the offending due to high intoxication.

She said he didn't normally drink and had moved to Rockhampton after losing everything in the Townsville floods in February.

Sola was fined $900 and no convictions were recorded.