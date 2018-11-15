Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Offbeat

Drunk lawyer's horror mid-air rant

by Ally Foster
15th Nov 2018 5:41 AM

A WOMAN was arrested after going on a racist, expletive filled rant during a flight to London after crew refused to serve her more wine.

The 50-year-old woman, believed to be Irish, reportedly launched a drunken tirade against the Air India crew, with clips of her "shameful" rant shared across social media.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f***ing people ... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she can be heard shouting at a crew member.

She then asks if they "treat all business class passengers like this?" before saying she would have been served if she was a "rich Indian f***ing money grabbing b**tard".

The video shows her even getting phsyical with some of the flight attendants, with one of the staff members showing a bruise the woman allegedly left on her.

Many people praised the calm way the staff reacted to the horror situation.

Metropolitan police said the woman was arrested when the flight landed "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, common assault and drunk and disorderly".

drunk flyer editors picks rant wine

Top Stories

    Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    premium_icon Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin served a 13-year rape sentence but repeatedly breached supervision orders. After he filmed a young girl in a dressing room, he's back out.

    Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    Health Bailey Jensen battled brain cancer instead of going to high school

    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    premium_icon Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    News ST Joseph's will light up again this year with unique new theme

    • 15th Nov 2018 6:21 AM

    Local Partners