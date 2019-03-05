Menu
Crime

Drunk man jumps into river to escape police

by Emily Halloran
5th Mar 2019 9:32 AM
A DRUNK man was so desperate to escape police he jumped into the Tweed River and tried to swim away.

Police were called to a caravan park on Dry Dock Road about 7pm after reports of an intoxicated man.

When they arrived on the scene and approached a 26-year-old man who allegedly ran into the water and started to swim away from the shore.

The 26-year-old was refused bail. Photo: Bill Hearne
Police were concerned for his safety due too being level of intoxication and called the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW to remove him from the river but they couldnâ€™t locate him.

PolAir was also called and found the man nearby Boyds Island, where police were taken by boat to the man to arrest him.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and was charged with a warrant for domestic violence matters.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Court this morning.

