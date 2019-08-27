Drunk man called upset taxi driver 'Chinese c--t'

A DRUNK man called a taxi driver a "Chinese c--t” and "dog” at 4am in a suburban street.

Karl Anthony Curtis, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of public nuisance and one of contravening police requirement to state his correct name and address.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police were patrolling in the area of Benjamin Drive and Marcus Cres in Gracemere at 4.40am when they came across a black and yellow cab that the driver was walking around.

He said police heard the defendant call the driver a "Chinese c--t” and a "dog”.

The court heard Curtis also abused police and refused to give them his name and address.

He was arrested and taken to the watchhouse where he was charged and released on watchhouse bail.

Curtis told the court someone had called a taxi and the driver became abusive when no one hopped in his vehicle - which he responded to with his comments.

Curtis was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.