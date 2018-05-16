Drunk man gets 13-year-old girl to drive him to mate's place

Dylan Sebastian Furney appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver behind the wheel.

A MAN who had been drinking alcohol and wanted to go to a mate's place got a 13-year-old girl to drive him.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said when police intercepted Furney on April 29 on Lukin St in Mt Morgan, he told them he thought that because it was a small country town, there wouldn't be an issue.

"You don't do that,” Magistrate Mark Morrow lectured when he ordered Furney to pay a $400 fine with a conviction recorded.