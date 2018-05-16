Menu
Dylan Sebastian Furney appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver behind the wheel.
Drunk man gets 13-year-old girl to drive him to mate's place

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th May 2018 5:22 PM
A MAN who had been drinking alcohol and wanted to go to a mate's place got a 13-year-old girl to drive him.

Dylan Sebastian Furney appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver behind the wheel.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said when police intercepted Furney on April 29 on Lukin St in Mt Morgan, he told them he thought that because it was a small country town, there wouldn't be an issue.

"You don't do that,” Magistrate Mark Morrow lectured when he ordered Furney to pay a $400 fine with a conviction recorded.

