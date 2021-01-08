Drunk man in car was ‘simply obnoxious’ towards police

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol

A man who appeared intoxicated sat in a car with the engine running and refused to provide police a sample of breath.

Blair James Fletcher-Beazley, 26, pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and fail to provide specimen.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Norman Gardens address at 9.45pm on October 22 to reports an intoxicated male refused to leave the premises.

She said when police arrived, they found Fletcher-Beazely sitting in a vehicle with the engine running and he smelt of liquor.

Ms King said the defendant was uncooperative and argumentative.

She said Fletcher-Beazely provided his full name to police and after police located alcoholic cans in the passenger side door and an empty can outside the driver’s side door.

Ms King said police gave Fletcher-Beazley a direction to provide a breath specimen multiple times and when they tried to put the RBT device to the defendant’s mouth, he responded by saying “f--- you” and refused to co-operate.

She said Fletcher-Beazley was warned he would be arrested if he continued to not co-operate.

Ms King said he was belligerent and called police names before being placed under arrest and taken to the watch-house.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client worked full-time in roadworks.

She said he realised he had an issue with alcohol and had stopped drinking.

Ms Lynch said that on the night of the incident, Fletcher-Beazley was waiting for his brother to pick him up after an argument with his boss.

She said he had sat in the car to listen to music, not realising he could not do so as it put him in charge of the vehicle while intoxicated.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Fletcher-Beazley was “simply obnoxious” and if he kept drinking, he would continue “behaving like an idiot”.

She ordered Fletcher-Beazely to pay $1200 in fines and convictions were recorded.