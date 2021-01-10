Drunk man out of control after Railway Hotel ejection

When Christopher William Marcozzi was ejected from Yeppoon’s Railway Hotel, he created a headache for security and police.

The 27-year-old’s drunken night led to him pleading guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to contravening a police move-on direction.

The court heard that Marcozzi was asked to leave the hotel on the night of December 4.

It was about 8.45pm that security officers waved down police due to Marcozzi’s “excessively drunk” behaviour.

Police directed Marcozzi to move-on for five hours but he was argumentative with them and talked over the top of them.

At one stage, a disruptive Marcozzi asked police officers to give him a lift home.

They ended up giving him a lift - to the police station following his arrest.

In court, Marcozzi told Acting Magistrate John Milburn that on the night he was waiting outside the hotel for a cab.

But Marcozzi conceded he “was definitely not in the right state of mind” that night.

Mr Milburn fined him $350 and due to Marcozzi having no criminal history, no conviction was recorded.

