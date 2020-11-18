Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drunk man urinates in street before intending to sleep in car

Kristen Booth
18th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN INTOXICATED young man was seen by police urinating on the road in Emerald.

Kevin Van Der Westhuizen, 24, urinated on Anakie St at 2.17am on October 3, while standing next to a running vehicle, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police patrolling the area spoke to Van Der Westhuizen, who admitted to putting the keys in the engine and turning the vehicle on to warm it up before he slept in it.

Police said his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot.

Van Der Westhuizen carried out a roadside breath test and returned a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .112, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 17 to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit and urinating in a public place.

Van Der Westhuizen intended to apply for a restrictive work licence due to working out of town.

The matter was adjourned to November 30.

emerald emerald magistrates court emerald police in charge of a motorvehicle urinating in public
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOD SAFETY: Top tips to keep food poisoning at bay

        Premium Content FOOD SAFETY: Top tips to keep food poisoning at bay

        Council News There are an estimated 4.1 million cases of food poisoning in Australia each year.

        Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Breaking Two other people escaped the crash uninjured and did not require...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.