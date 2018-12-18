Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
Crime

Drunk man's discipline attempt gone wrong

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Dec 2018 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTOXICATED man decided to wake up his partner and stepchild to chastise the child over getting so drunk two nights earlier that they vomited on the bed.

For this, the man was taken to the watchhouse and fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said the defendant woke his partner at 1am on December 18 to talk about the child getting drunk and passing out two nights earlier.

She said the defendant then woke the child and "had a go at the child about his behaviour and smoking weed”.

Snr Const Geddes said the pair argued and the defendant punched the television at one point.

She said the child went downstairs to a bathroom where the defendant stood in the doorway and said: "you know how much I can f--- up your face?”

The court heard the child left the premises and police attended at 5am.

The defendant, who has been in a relationship with his partner for 10 years, was ordered to 12 months' probation with anger management and other counselling.

”This was an attempt to discipline the child but it's gotten out of hand,” defence lawyer Mitch Jamieson said.

domestic violence parenting rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nothing would stop Tiffany from her dream to get a degree

    premium_icon Nothing would stop Tiffany from her dream to get a degree

    News CQUniversity graduate's compelling story reminds people "there is always help out there”.

    Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals

    premium_icon Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals

    News Homes, cars and businesses targeted by vandals overnight

    Dancer's love letter to fire fighting heroes

    premium_icon Dancer's love letter to fire fighting heroes

    News "You continue to always amaze me. You are heroes."

    Subbies face jail for shafting tradies

    premium_icon Subbies face jail for shafting tradies

    News Cost far greater than most people realise

    Local Partners