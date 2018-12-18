Drunk man's discipline attempt gone wrong

AN INTOXICATED man decided to wake up his partner and stepchild to chastise the child over getting so drunk two nights earlier that they vomited on the bed.

For this, the man was taken to the watchhouse and fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said the defendant woke his partner at 1am on December 18 to talk about the child getting drunk and passing out two nights earlier.

She said the defendant then woke the child and "had a go at the child about his behaviour and smoking weed”.

Snr Const Geddes said the pair argued and the defendant punched the television at one point.

She said the child went downstairs to a bathroom where the defendant stood in the doorway and said: "you know how much I can f--- up your face?”

The court heard the child left the premises and police attended at 5am.

The defendant, who has been in a relationship with his partner for 10 years, was ordered to 12 months' probation with anger management and other counselling.

”This was an attempt to discipline the child but it's gotten out of hand,” defence lawyer Mitch Jamieson said.