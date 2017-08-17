Sleeping man's DNA leads to charges after mates rob Rocky business

AS HIS "mates" flogged off items from a Rocky business, Kevin Ellis Egretz sat in the passenger's seat "too drunk to move".

On July 27, 2016, Egretz' DNA was found in the vehicle - used to drive through a locked gate and enter the premise - which led to his arrest.

His accomplices had stolen a number of tools, jerry cans and other items from True Blue Aussie Turf in Nerimbera.

Over 12 months since the crimes, Egretz pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premise at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. The court heard he was on probation and was not suitable for further community-based orders.

Duty lawyer Rowan King told the court his client had no intention of partaking in the activities.

Egretz was fined $500 and recorded a conviction.

Pleased, Egretz vowed to not be back before the courts. "You won't see me back here. I had a wake up call the last time, this is another," he said.