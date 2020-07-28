Drunk man’s threat to harm with baseball bat, knives

NEWS Generic pic of Jurien Bay Caravan Park Council worker "Paul Cousins" is still happily living the simple life in a caravan in Jurien Bay despite having won $5,000,000 through Lotto Story Trevor Paddenburg

A MAN brandishing a baseball bat, and then two knives, threatened to harm caravan park occupants while in a drunken haze.

Keean Edward Holt, 32, pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of public nuisance and possessing knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Holt was staying at the Country Club caravan park when the incident took place.

He said between 1.30am and 2am on July 11, Holt approached two residents next to his unit and asked the female to have sex with him.

Sgt Janes said when he was refused, Holt became abusive towards them.

He said Holt went back to his unit and came out brandishing a baseball bat, yelling that he would “kill anyone who came near him”.

Sgt Janes said Holt returned to his unit again and exited with two knives, sharpening them when police arrived.

Defence lawyer James Harney said Holt had been drinking that night and it was the first time he had stayed at the park in four weeks as he had been living with his partner until she moved.

He said Holt has been staying with his parents since.

Mr Harney said the caravan park was close to his workplace.

He said Holt had drunk one litre of scotch that night and didn’t recall the incident.

A letter tendered in court was written by the caravan park manager, providing a reference akin to Mr Harney’s submission that the incident was out of character with Holt being shy and unable to look at females in the eye.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the reference spoke highly of Holt, and if it weren’t for this incident he would still reside at the park.

Holt was fined $800 and no convictions were recorded.