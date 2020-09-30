Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Drunk miner claims his name is ‘no one’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK man told police his name was “no one”.

Mark Anthony Jasperson, a coal miner aged 52, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and contravene direction of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Peterson St address on June 21 at 8.20pm for a disturbance.

She said police met the defendant and advised him of the reason for their attendance.

Ms King said the defendant attempted to walk away and when police warned him, he became belligerent, resisting attempts to be restrained.

She said he repeatedly failed to give police his name, telling them on the second request he was “no one”.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Jasperson was intoxicated at the time.

Jasperson was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

obstruct police rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

        Premium Content Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

        News The full brief of evidence against murder accused Nigel John Gilliland is expected to be completed within a month.

        Regional tourism recovery package to get visitors flowing

        Premium Content Regional tourism recovery package to get visitors flowing

        News Central Queensland has plenty of excellent tourism destinations to offer those...

        Man refused police access to house to check on wife

        Premium Content Man refused police access to house to check on wife

        News ‘Do you want to fight?” man said to police

        Road trip to support police officers’ mental health

        Premium Content Road trip to support police officers’ mental health

        Life The trip is part of a month-long regional campaign called the ‘Shout a Cop a Cuppa...