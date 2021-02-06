Menu
Crime

Drunk miner drives down embankment to avoid police

Kristen Booth
6th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A 30-year-old mine worker drove down into an embankment in an attempt to flee police while drink driving.

Jared Reece Borghero pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Borghero was intercepted by police about 11.25pm on January 22, at a mining camp at Bluff.

The officers were patrolling the Jellinbah Mine camp on the Capricorn Hwy when they saw a white Ford Ranger run into the embankment, thinking it was involved in an incident.

Sgt Cramp said officers smelled liquor on Borghero’s breath, who was the driver at the time.

He admitted to having “a few” drinks at The Bluff Hotel before returning to his accommodation.

Borghero returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .155, over the high alcohol limit.

Solicitor Samantha Legrady said her client, a father of two, drove down the embankment after he saw the police car in an attempt to enter the carpark without being caught.

Borghero was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for seven months. The conviction was not recorded.

blackwater magistrates court drink drivers high range drink driving jellinbah mine mine worker
Central Queensland News

