Drunk motorist jailed for 8th disqualified driving offence

A Rockhampton motorist not only drove while disqualified, he was also drunk and was on a suspended sentence for driving disqualified after being in a crash.

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove, 39, pleaded guilty on June 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 12 charges including two disqualified driving offences, one drink driving, one drive while licence suspended, breach of an interlock order, and drug charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen asked Lovegrove be disqualified from driving absolutely due to this being Lovegrove’s traffic histories.

Lovegrove’s first disqualified drive in this set of offences was on January 11, 2021.

Sergeant Ongheen said the second disqualified drive, on March 3 at Biloela in Dee Street, was coupled with a .134 blood-alcohol content reading.

He said an absolute disqualification would force Lovegrove back to court to apply to get a driver’s licence, whereas the mandatory minimum disqualification periods would add up to eight years and six months disqualified from driving.

A 12-month banning order was requested by police, stopping Lovegrove from attending any licenced business on the Capricorn Coast, due to his drunken public nuisance and obstruct police behaviour outside The Strand at Yeppoon.

Lovegrove punched someone outside The Strand.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said his long-term relationship broke down in February 2020 and it had “a significant impact on him”.

She said he described it as his life having spiralled out of control from that time on.

“Although, his history indicates that maybe it had started to spiral out of control some short time before that,” Ms Madden said.

She said Lovegrove had reported to a psychiatrist that he had anger issues and issues to deal with from that break down.

“He has admitted alcohol is a significant problem for him,” Ms Madden said.

She said Lovegrove had attended two Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, but didn’t find it helpful.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Lovegrove, by continuing to drive while disqualified, exacerbated by the mid-range drink driving offence, had made it an easy conclusion he would serve actual time in prison this time.

She said she thought a one year prison term hanging over his head for three years – the suspended sentence from 2019 – would have been a wake up call.

“Prior to this occasion, there were six disqualified drives, so this is the seventh and eighth,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“(Lovegrove) also had six, prior to these incidents, alcohol-related offences.

“Clearly, alcohol is your undoing.”

She said his ability to rehabilitate, given his good work history and work ethic along with his seeking help from a psychiatrist, was unquestionable if he could stop drinking alcohol.

“Relationships do break down and everyone is impacted differently,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“I am unhappy to send anyone to prison for driving offences, but it has to happen on this occasion.”

Ms Beckinsale sentenced Lovegrove to 15 months prison with parole release on November 17, 2021, along with 40 hours community service within a year.

She also disqualified him from driving for six years and nine months, activated the suspended sentence and ordered convictions be recorded.

A legal discussion led to changing the banning order to be for venues only in Yeppoon.

Originally published as Drunk motorist jailed for 8th disqualified driving offence