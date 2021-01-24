Menu
Police conduct a random breath testing operation.
Drunk P-plater was giving friends lifts home

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A P-plater was giving friends lifts home when she got caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.

Bella Grace Edwards, 19, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that police stopped Edwards on Ben St at 2.05am on December 27.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.102.

Edwards told Magistrate Jason Schubert she knew that p-platers had a zero alcohol limit.

Mr Schubert noted that Edwards had a very limited traffic history before fining her $650 and disqualifying her from driving for five months.

