Drunk refused to leave venue, drank drove a week later

Not only did Aleta Marie Songoro drive drunk without a licence, she also refused to leave a licensed venue in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Songoro pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of failing to leave a licensed premises, obstruct police in a licensed premises in public, failing to provide identifying particulars, drink driving and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were patrolling the Safe Night Precinct on March 27 when a security guard indicated a person refusing to leave the Giddy Goat Nightclub.

He said police found Songoro at the bar and told her to leave, which she refused.

Mr Fox said police placed her under arrest, but she pulled away from police and continued to do so until police put her down to the ground and handcuffed her.

He said Songoro flung her body against one of the officers.

Mr Fox said when Songoro was taken to the police vehicle and told to get in, she refused and police had to use force to get her in the vehicle.

He said Songoro had a blood-alcohol content reading of .19.

Mr Fox said police next intercepted Songoro driving in the early hours of April 4.

She had a BAC of .087 and did not hold a driver’s licence.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had been escorting a cousin home after a former partner turned up and things escalated.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said this offending was “quite a shame” for someone with no criminal record.

She warned Songoro if drinking alcohol caused her to behave like this, she may want to not drink in the future.

Songoro was ordered to pay fines totalling $1150, disqualified from driving for three months and carry out 40 hours of community service within six months. No criminal convictions were recorded.