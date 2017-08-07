28°
News

Drunk Rocky teen punches hospital nurse in violent attack

Amber Hooker
| 7th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.
Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital8

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESTRAINED and screeching from a hospital bed, a 17-year-old girl punched a nurse in the stomach and tried to head butt a police officer.

The assault came as two constables, hospital staff and a number of security guards wrestled the girl for 15 minutes as she violently lashed out while a patient at the Rockhampton Hospital.

It began in the emergency room, when the young mother-of-one became agitated and attempted to escape police guard, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

"Two constables attempted to restrain her,” police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court.

"After a short wrestle to a bed, she continued to wrestle for 15 minutes with the constables, security and staff.”

Sgt Stafford told the court the girl freed her head, and shouted "let go of me or I will f*****g head butt you” before she attempted to head butt one of the constables.

"Get these f*****g pigs off me and let me go,” she screamed, and continued to "screech”.

The court heard about 2.30 that morning, the girl punched a nurse in the stomach, having become "upset and agitated” when the woman tried to take her blood.

Sgt Stafford said Rockhampton Hospital staff told the girl her behaviour was affecting other patients, one of whom was a dying family member in the next bed over.

But that didn't stop her; she continued to scream until she was sedated.

Defence solicitor Axel Beard told the court the girl was drunk at the time and had no memory of the May 12 incident.

He said her then boyfriend, aged 25, had supplied her with alcohol, but stressed this did not excuse her behaviour.

He told the court the girl had since left the "domestically violent” relationship, and was now living with her father who supported her in court.

"She is very remorseful and she is lucky no one was seriously injured... either the registered nurse or the police constable,” he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press condemned the girl's behaviour, which he said had no place in our society and demanded public denouncement.

"I don't think a fine would sufficiently give credence to this type of offending,” Mr Press said.

"If you had come before the court with any offending of violent behaviour, you would risk imprisonment.”

The girl was convicted and fined $750 for public nuisance.

She was given 14 months' probation for four other offences, which included failing to surrender to the custody of the court, obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct towards health service staff.

Mr Press did not record a criminal conviction, however assured her that he would if the girl appeared before court again.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
How it happened: Did the Osprey crash on landing?

How it happened: Did the Osprey crash on landing?

A US Marine Osprey aircraft is believed to have struck trouble while trying to land on a transport ship, smashing into its deck and sliding into the ocean.

Will more jobs be created if Adani money is invested in Ag?

MORE JOBS: Farmers for Climate Action chief executive Verity Morgan-Schmidt and Rockhampton beef farmer Mick Alexander

CQ farmers rally for the Adani loan

Man comes off Yeppoon road, crashes into tree

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Paramedics arrived on scene to help the man in his 60s

Daring rescue of injured elderly man off Capricorn Coast

The Rescue Crew Officer, Paramedic and stretcher were winched to the Bow of the floating vessel to retrieve the patient from the confined area on board.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue called to rescue man after fall

Local Partners

Can 86-year-old yacht challenge favourites in Keppel race?

Sparkman & Stephens design classic 'Dorade' in with a chance in the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht event this weekend.

Rocky school topping the region's NAPLAN charts

The Rockhampton Grammar School year 4 boys Riley McDonald and Josh Peckett having "Fun with Maths."

Headmaster credits teachers, resources, students & parents on result

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

TARA Reid has spent five years “screaming at nothing”, convinced giant sharks are attacking her. Now she reveals what’s coming in the next installment.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell!

58 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 2 1 4 Auction Onsite...

The owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell, instructions are to hand over the keys now!! This home offers you a once in a life time opportunity...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Spacious living in Superb Location

1 Candlebark Court, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $689,000

Enjoy ultimate family luxury and privacy while being located in one of Rockhampton's most superb locations of Frenchville. Situated on an 880m2 allotment in close...

Refreshed and Transformed

26 Geaney Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

This neat and tidy lowset rendered home in Norman Gardens must be SOLD to finalise an Estate. Property features: * Three bedrooms / 2 with built ins * Air...

Cute Wandal Cottage

42 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $310,500

Situated in the much sort after location of Wandal is where you will find this three bedroom residence featuring, * Large main bedroom with spa * Polished floors...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $280,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week