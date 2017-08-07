Drunk Rocky teen punches hospital nurse in violent attack

RESTRAINED and screeching from a hospital bed, a 17-year-old girl punched a nurse in the stomach and tried to head butt a police officer.

The assault came as two constables, hospital staff and a number of security guards wrestled the girl for 15 minutes as she violently lashed out while a patient at the Rockhampton Hospital.

It began in the emergency room, when the young mother-of-one became agitated and attempted to escape police guard, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

"Two constables attempted to restrain her,” police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court.

"After a short wrestle to a bed, she continued to wrestle for 15 minutes with the constables, security and staff.”

Sgt Stafford told the court the girl freed her head, and shouted "let go of me or I will f*****g head butt you” before she attempted to head butt one of the constables.

"Get these f*****g pigs off me and let me go,” she screamed, and continued to "screech”.

The court heard about 2.30 that morning, the girl punched a nurse in the stomach, having become "upset and agitated” when the woman tried to take her blood.

Sgt Stafford said Rockhampton Hospital staff told the girl her behaviour was affecting other patients, one of whom was a dying family member in the next bed over.

But that didn't stop her; she continued to scream until she was sedated.

Defence solicitor Axel Beard told the court the girl was drunk at the time and had no memory of the May 12 incident.

He said her then boyfriend, aged 25, had supplied her with alcohol, but stressed this did not excuse her behaviour.

He told the court the girl had since left the "domestically violent” relationship, and was now living with her father who supported her in court.

"She is very remorseful and she is lucky no one was seriously injured... either the registered nurse or the police constable,” he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press condemned the girl's behaviour, which he said had no place in our society and demanded public denouncement.

"I don't think a fine would sufficiently give credence to this type of offending,” Mr Press said.

"If you had come before the court with any offending of violent behaviour, you would risk imprisonment.”

The girl was convicted and fined $750 for public nuisance.

She was given 14 months' probation for four other offences, which included failing to surrender to the custody of the court, obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct towards health service staff.

Mr Press did not record a criminal conviction, however assured her that he would if the girl appeared before court again.