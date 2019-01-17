Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Crime

Drunk supervisor urinated on parked car's roof

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Jan 2019 8:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPERVISOR overseeing the refrigeration at one of Rockhampton's meatworks jumped on a car roof and urinated on the vehicle after drinking with younger employees at a hotel.

Michael David Cahill, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of wilful damage and one of urinating in public.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Cahill was escorted by security from the Great Western Hotel premises on New Year's Eve and he walked across the road and onto the kerb.

He said Cahill was then witnessed climbing on a parked silver Nissan, jumping on the roof and urinating on the vehicle.

Sgt Janes said security yelled at him to get off, approached him and he was detained.

The court heard these actions caused $3907 damage to the vehicle as the roof buckled and windows need to be pulled out and replaced in order to repaint the roof.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Cahill, who was a qualified carpenter, was in Rockhampton on a contract supervising refrigeration of meatworks.

He said the contract was almost completed.

Mr King said Cahill had been out with employees who were younger and heavier drinkers.

"He had too much to drink,” he said.

"He was trying to keep up with the younger men.”

Mr King said Cahill had previously lived at Woorabinda as his wife worked as a teacher.

He said while he was living at Woorabinda, he volunteered with the rural fire brigade.

Mr King said Cahill had also raised money for youth foundations and Oxfam, along with coaching rugby union in southeast Queensland.

"He is able to pay the restitution immediately,” he said.

Cahill was ordered to a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300 and to pay restitution of $3907 within a month.

great western hotel rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry delivers for Capricornia

    premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry delivers for Capricornia

    Politics 2018 was a busy year for our federal member who got on with the job.

    When and where: Police break down car theft hotspots

    premium_icon When and where: Police break down car theft hotspots

    News See what Rocky suburbs are being targeted in vehicle crimes

    New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    premium_icon New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    Business Work began on the site in Sept including the demolish of 2 houses

    Rockhampton parkrun off to a flying start in 2019

    premium_icon Rockhampton parkrun off to a flying start in 2019

    Sport Event director: 'It's about doing something positive for yourself'