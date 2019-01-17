Drunk supervisor urinated on parked car's roof

A SUPERVISOR overseeing the refrigeration at one of Rockhampton's meatworks jumped on a car roof and urinated on the vehicle after drinking with younger employees at a hotel.

Michael David Cahill, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of wilful damage and one of urinating in public.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Cahill was escorted by security from the Great Western Hotel premises on New Year's Eve and he walked across the road and onto the kerb.

He said Cahill was then witnessed climbing on a parked silver Nissan, jumping on the roof and urinating on the vehicle.

Sgt Janes said security yelled at him to get off, approached him and he was detained.

The court heard these actions caused $3907 damage to the vehicle as the roof buckled and windows need to be pulled out and replaced in order to repaint the roof.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Cahill, who was a qualified carpenter, was in Rockhampton on a contract supervising refrigeration of meatworks.

He said the contract was almost completed.

Mr King said Cahill had been out with employees who were younger and heavier drinkers.

"He had too much to drink,” he said.

"He was trying to keep up with the younger men.”

Mr King said Cahill had previously lived at Woorabinda as his wife worked as a teacher.

He said while he was living at Woorabinda, he volunteered with the rural fire brigade.

Mr King said Cahill had also raised money for youth foundations and Oxfam, along with coaching rugby union in southeast Queensland.

"He is able to pay the restitution immediately,” he said.

Cahill was ordered to a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300 and to pay restitution of $3907 within a month.