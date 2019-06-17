Drunk thief hurt trying to escape over six metre fence

The barbed wire fence outside the new council depot in South Grafton has caused a divide of opinions between residents.

A DRUNK man who entered a Roadtex worksite stole a laptop and walkie talkies and then jumped a six-metre high fence attempting to escape.

Terry Austin Brodigan, 47, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of burglary.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Brodigan entered the Roadtex worksite on Elphinstone St in North Rockhampton, which was surrounded by a high fence with one gate as an access point, about 10.10pm on May 26.

She said he entered a demountable office, took a laptop and two walkie talkies and was challenged by a staff member before he ran to the back of the site to try and hide.

Ms Marsden said Brodigan was challenged again by a staff member before he jumped over the fence.

She said when police arrested him afterwards, he was too intoxicated to interview.

Brodigan told the court: "I was just off me head. I was drunk as. I don't really remember it. I remember hitting a fence and hurting myself.”

Brodigan was ordered to complete 65 hours of community service in 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.