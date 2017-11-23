I said what to the cops? CQ drunk makes police death threats

Brendan Lee Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and one of obstruct police in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 20 Monday.

Brendan Lee Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and one of obstruct police in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 20 Monday. Facebook

A MAN doesn't recall yelling at police that he will "slice their f---ing throats" as they attempted to arrest him at a Rockhampton park.

Brendan Lee Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and one of obstruct police in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said police were called to a park on Huish Drive on September 18 at 2.45am to a disturbance and found Johnson in an aggressive manner, trying to fight people.

She said when police arrived, they saw many trying to restrain Johnson and calm him down.

Johnson went to some bins and hit them and was told by police multiple times to calm down.

"He started to yell at them. "what the f--- are you going to do about it? Are you going to pepper spray me like you did last time?" whilst walking towards police in an aggressive and intimidating manner," Sgt Stafford said.

She said while being physically restrained and moved to the ground by police, officers tried to place Johnson's hands behind his back but he resisted.

Sgt Stafford said as he was being escorted towards the police vehicle, he yelled out "you're not going to f---ing let me go. You better not break me c---... I'll slice your f----ing throat".

Twice he placed his feet against objects and pushed back at police and once, bent his knees and became dead weight, as police continued to struggle to get him to the vehicle and inside it.

"I don't recall saying much of that stuff," he told the court on Monday.

He said he was "a bit intoxicated".

Johnson said he remembered "a couple of fellas started getting lippy towards my mates".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Johnson pay a $1000 fine and a conviction be recorded as this was the fourth time he'd appeared in court for public nuisance offences.