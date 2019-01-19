Drunk to police officer: 'Go harder you b----'

A DRUNK man told a police officer who was trying to apprehend him: "Go harder you little b----.”

Ashley Taylor Kupke, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one public nuisance charge, one obstruct a police officer charge, one obstruct a watch-house officer and one of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were patrolling the Safe Night Precinct on New Year's Day when they came across two men physically fighting in East St.

He said after breaking up the fight, they discovered Kupke had instigated the fight, claiming the other male had stolen his phone.

Mr Fox said police searched the other male and did not find Kupke's mobile phone.

He said Kupke kept yelling accusations at the male and then accused one of the officers of getting in his face and pointed his finger at the police officer.

Mr Fox said police had to use "tactics” to detain Kupke, who then said, "Go harder you little b----.”

He said they found a knife in his pocket when they searched him before putting him in a police vehicle.

Mr Fox said Kupke continued to resist officers and the watch-house officer.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said Kupke, who worked in casual employment in Mackay during the week, travelled regularly overseas and requested no conviction be recorded for the knife possession as it would impact his ability to travel in the future.

He had not had a prior weapon conviction and Magistrate Jeff Clarke did not impose one this time.

However he did have convictions recorded for the other offences and ordered Kupke to pay $800 in fines.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said Kupke claimed to be a social drinker.

"It's not social drinking when you behave like that, whether it's New Year's Eve or not,” Mr Clarke said.