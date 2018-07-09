Drunk, unconscious and dumped on street

CCTV footage taken from the bar shows one of the woman slumped against a tree on the footpath. Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming NSW

CCTV footage taken from the bar shows one of the woman slumped against a tree on the footpath. Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming NSW

A SYDNEY CBD restaurant has copped a hefty fine after staff dumped two incredibly drunk women who'd drunk 16 shots between them in less than 40 minutes on to the footpath.

Three women entered the Gangnam Station Korean restaurant in Sussex Street last November around 8pm and ordered shots of soju, with each woman drinking eight shots in the following 35 minutes.

Two of the women then collapsed and became unconscious, said Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority on Monday.

Staff and other patrons carried the pair out of the restaurant and dumped them on the footpath, with one of the women vomiting during the process.

An ambulance was called when patrolling police noticed people gathered around the unconscious women.

A woman, collapses backwards in a seat at the restaurant. Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming

The woman topples from her chair on to the floor of the restaurant. Picture: Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming

Another of the women, limp and unable to stand unsupported, out on the street. Provided Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming

The authority on Monday said it's one of worst breaches of liquor laws in NSW in recent years.

Director of Compliance Operations, Sean Goodchild, said the venue's actions showed a blatant disregard for the health and safety of patrons and responsible service of alcohol requirements.

"It's hard to imagine a worse case of a venue failing in its obligations to prevent misuse and abuse of alcohol," he said in a statement.

The restaurant's licensee, Sunhwa Kim, has been issued a first strike under the NSW Government's Three Strikes disciplinary scheme, while NSW Police has fined the Gangnam Station $2200 for permitting intoxication. The bar's closing time has also been wound back, from 2am to midnight.

The three women visited the restaurant on November 9 last year at 7.55pm and ordered shots called 'The Peach', which contained a Korean drink called soju, according to the police report.

After the seventh shot, two of the women swayed from side to side and struggled to sit up, yet bar staff still served them another shot.

After the consumption of the eighth shot of soju, two of the women fell forward on to the table before becoming unconscious.

Police found the woman and phoned an ambulance after noticing a crowd outside the restaurant. Picture: AAP/Supplied by Liquor and Gaming NSW

A bar manager told The Daily Telegraph staff were "very surprised" when the women "suddenly" started collapsing.

"We now have more training," he said. "It was after the last drink they suddenly fall back. Staff very surprised. We think they would go home with friend.

"Outside they sit down and lie down. Normally we would call taxi or ambulance."