Drunk went home to wrong Toowoomba house, court told

A TOOWOOMBA man got so drunk at a party that he went home to the wrong residence, the city's Magistrates Court has been told.

Joshua Allan Dodd was "extremely embarrassed" by the incident, his solicitor Michael McElhinney said.

The court heard police had been called about 9pm, November 12, by a woman saying a strange man was in her North St home.

Responding police were flagged down by the woman who told them a man was in her house, causing concern for her and her children, police prosecutor Senior Constable Julia Wheaton said.

When challenged by police, Dodd had become argumentative and struggled when arrested and placed into the police vehicle.

Breath tested at the watch house, the 28-year-old had blown a breath/alcohol reading of 0.227, Snr Const. Wheaton said.

Dodd pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing and obstructing police.

Mr McElhinney said his client had been drinking at a barbecue at a cousin's home and had become very drunk.

His client still complained of having sore ribs as a result of the altercation with police, he said.

His client had a good job and entered early pleas of guilty to the charges, he submitted.

Magistrate Kay Ryan fined Dodd $550.

