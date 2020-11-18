Drunk who smashed door found asleep in pawn shop doorway

A YOUNG man with an alcohol problem scared members of the public when they found him passed out in the doorway of a pawn shop.

Gregory Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of public nuisance – one in a public place while intoxicated and the other in a licensed premise.

He also pleaded guilty to one each of obstruct police, wilful damage and fail to leave a licensed premise.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Ryan attended the Stuart Hotel at Townsville on September 30, was identified by staff, and was asked to leave due to his level of intoxication.

She said Ryan was belligerent and refused to leave.

Ms King said after being told the police had been called, he made his way to the front door and “flung the door so hard the glass shattered when it hit a brick wall”.

She said $529.60 restitution was sought.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Ryan was a regular at the Stuart Hotel and had been there since 10am that day.

He said Ryan was annoying the staff which started off being playful, but got to the stage where staff asked him to stop as they had to work.

Mr Gimbert said Ryan waited around for police after walking out the front door, knowing the police station was across the road from the pub, but they didn’t arrive for some time so he left.

Ms King said Ryan was located passed out in the doorway of a pawn shop in Rockhampton on October 30 about 5pm by members of the public who were alarmed by his level of intoxication and called police.

She said when police arrived and woke Ryan up, he “shaped up” to one of the officers and refused to tell police his address.

Ms King said Ryan pushed past one of the officers and went to headbutt the first officer before he was stopped, arrested and taken to the watch house.

Ryan had a blood-alcohol content reading of .168.

Mr Gimbert said his client, a strapper and stable hand, had been sleeping rough which was why he was sleeping in the doorway of the pawn shop.

He said Ryan admitted he has a binge drinking issue and his current employers were assisting by keeping at the property as much as possible.

Ryan was sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to pay $529.60 in restitution and fined $667. Convictions were recorded.