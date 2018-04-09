Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman blows 8 times over limit on M1

by Peyton Hutchins
9th Apr 2018 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will front court next week after being caught driving on the M1 with an alleged blood alcohol level nearly eight times over the legal limit.

Police were called to a crash on the M1 at Coomera on February 13 after a motorist had allegedly driven across northbound lanes at a snails pace before colliding into the median barrier.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Acacia Ridge, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where blood alcohol tests revealed a level of 0.395 per cent - nearly eight times over the legal limit of 0.05.

According to drink safety organisations, a blood-alcohol content rating of 0.35 per cent and higher poses a serious risk of death.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and no one was injured.

The woman was issued a Notice to Appear in Southport Magistrates Court next week on April 18.

Anyone driving with blood alcohol content over 0.15 per cent faces a minimum of six months license disqualification along with a $3,532 fine and maximum nine months imprisonment.

Related Items

drink driving gold coast m1
CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

Business A hefty tax bill along with other factors crippled the business.

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Crime He gave a wrong name and left the state but justice caught up to him

  • 9th Apr 2018 12:35 PM
Team Hamilton's stellar start to the season

Team Hamilton's stellar start to the season

Hockey ROCKHAMPTON hockey team fights to raise awareness of depression

  • 9th Apr 2018 12:41 PM
Update: Man now stable after serious bike crash in Rocky CBD

Update: Man now stable after serious bike crash in Rocky CBD

Breaking Patient in his 30s believed to have suffered a broken leg, pelvis

  • 9th Apr 2018 11:46 AM
  • 2 matthewtrim

Local Partners