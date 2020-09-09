Drunk woman tried to rip windscreen wipers off mini

A WOMAN who tried to rip windscreen wipers off her former husband’s car had turned to alcohol and had a mental health break down after her 25-year marriage ended.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 7 to breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant attended the victim’s home at 6.15am on October 13 and woke him up by banging on his back door.

She said the defendant was outside screaming about the victim’s new partner being in the house.

Ms King said the victim opened the back door and the defendant tried to force herself past him into the house, but he stopped her.

She said the defendant walked down the stairs and then back up.

Ms King said the defendant was stopped by the victim who put his arms out to block her path.

She said the defendant pushed the victim and he pushed her back towards the gate.

Ms King said the defendant got around the man and ran to one of his vehicles, a mini Cooper hatchback.

The defendant tried to rip one of the windscreen wipers off the mini.

Ms King said one of the defendant’s daughters came downstairs and the victim tried to get the woman away from the car.

She said the defendant punched the victim’s upper body several times.

The victim told his daughter to get his phone so he could call the police.

He told the woman to leave but she remained at the property and the daughter called police.

Ms King said while the daughter was on the phone to police, the defendant starting hitting the victim again.

The defendant noticed the victim’s new partner’s car nearby and the victim moved to stand between the defendant and the other woman’s car.

The victim again asked the woman to leave and she continued screaming.

She left when a police car turned up.

Ms King said the defendant had two prior convictions for breaches of protection orders – one from when the defendant and victim still lived together and the argued over money with the woman throwing a chair at the man and lunging at him in front of their children.

She said it was believed the defendant was affected by alcohol at the time.

Ms King said the other incident occurred at 3.20pm while the victim was at work.

He received a call from one of their children saying the defendant was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

He returned home, they argued and he tried to leave, but the defendant stopped him and screamed at him.

“The defendant then took a knife and held it up at shoulder height,” Ms King said.

The victim grabbed the defendant’s wrist and she dropped that knife, but picked up a second knife and stabbed herself in the stomach several times.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said his client, a former school teacher, had attended a mental health clinic multiple times after the marriage breakdown and had been drinking heavily since 2016.

He said she still drinks three or four glasses of wine a night and was affected by alcohol during the incident on October 13.

“She refuses to take anti-depressant medications because it makes her feel numb,” Mr Grant said.

He said the pair was married for 25 years and had two daughters.

The woman was sentenced to a two-year probation order.