Drunk yelled incoherently, swore and stood in way of people

A DRUNK who yelled incoherently and stood in the way of CBD pedestrians was no stranger to police, who he told to ‘f--- yourselves’.

Shane Lester Charles Smith, who has a 12 page criminal record, was charged with public nuisance, wilful damage and assault/obstruct police after an afternoon of drunken offending on July 14 which started in Bolsover St.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court the next day.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said Smith was walking along Bolsover St about 1.50pm yelling incoherently and swearing at passing pedestrians.

She said he approached a light pole and punched it.

Sgt Geddes said people walking towards the defendant altered their path due to his behaviour.

She said many attended the police station and complained.

Police located Smith walking on Denham St, stopped him for a conversation and arrested him.

Sgt Geddes said after being arrested, Smith told police to ‘f--- yourselves’.

She said that while being walked to the watch-house, Smith spat at a stationary Telstra vehicle and kicked back at a police officer, striking their right thigh.

Sgt Geddes said the officer experienced discomfort and the thigh was tender.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Smith, 38, had moved to Rockhampton with hopes to get a job at the meatworks – an industry he had previously worked in.

He said Smith had been drinking on this occasion.

Mr King said Smith had an aggressive history including assaulting police.

“He has spent the last 20 years in and out of courts for obstructing or assault police,” he said.

He said with regards to the wilful damage charge for spitting on the Telstra vehicle, it was his experience “wilful damage is anything that makes something ‘imperfect’”.

The court heard Smith accepted there would have been an inconvenience to the Telstra employee in having to clean up the spit, in a time where sharing any bodily fluids unwillingly would cause anxiety due to COVID-19.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Smith must have been significantly drunk.

He ordered Smith to three months and seven days prison which included activating suspended sentences Smith had breached. One day presentence custody was declared with immediate parole release.