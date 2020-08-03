DRUNKEN ANTICS: Man’s jump to tap sign proves costly

Having too much to drink at a Yeppoon pub landed Kel Mcquilty in some “froth and bubble”.

Having too much to drink at a Yeppoon pub landed Kel Mcquilty in some “froth and bubble”.

MANY have done it, but it came back to bite Kel Mcquilty in a big way.

After “a lot” to drink at The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon, the 21-year-old jumped up to tap a hanging business sign in Normanby St.

The problem for him was, it fell.

So he decided to take the sign home on the grounds that “if it came back on him” he was better to have it than not have it.

Mcquilty pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to wilful damage.

The court heard that in February, police received a complaint from a sunglasses retailer that a sign had been damaged and it was also missing.

Mcquilty returned the aluminium sign after being informed his actions were captured on CCTV footage.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke took into account that Mcquilty, a deckhand on a fishing charter boat, had no criminal history before fining him $150.

Mr Clarke also ordered that $461 in compensation be paid to the victim.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

Two schooners brings driver undone

Motorbike rider charged after Yeppoon crash