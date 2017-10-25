Drunken CQ woman basher cops brutal attack in court

Charlie Owen Oakley, 23, found himself in the firing line in court for attacking his partner.

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate is taking a strong stance against solid built men violently attacking their small defenceless partners.

For the second day in a row, Magistrate Jeff Clarke has remarked during sentencing of offenders in relation to assault cases about the strong build of the offender versus their smaller defenceless partners.

On Monday, Mr Clarke made comments about the size of former footballer Russell Webber compared to his then girlfriend, Jacquelyn Donovan, who he repeatedly assaulted as he drove them from Western St in Rockhampton to Woodbury Rd in Bungundarra.

Charlie Owen Oakley, 23, yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of breaching a domestic violence order.

Mr Clarke started making remarks about how small the victim was when photographs were tendered to the court by police prosecution.

"She's very slightly built going by the photographs,” he said.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Josh McLelland said Oakley attended a house party in Woorabinda at 4.30am on August 12 looking for his then partner.

He said a grossly intoxicated Oakley argued with cousins before locating his partner in the kitchen and argued with her.

Sgt McLelland said Oakley struck the victim and as she fell to the ground, her head has hit a bench top causing swelling, bruising and a large laceration.

While she was on the ground, Oakley kicked her in the back multiple times.

He then grabbed her by the hair and attempted to drag her out of the kitchen.

The court heard male relatives intervened twice before Oakley left the party and walked home.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Oakley had gone to see his partner about the care of their then four-month-old child who the partner had left with an aunt while she went to the party.

"Growing up, domestic violence is something that he lived with around him,” she said.

Ms Craven said he wants to move away from that and plans on relocating to Rockhampton upon release from prison.

Mr Clarke remarked about Oakley's five-page criminal history which included convictions for indecent treatment of a child under 16, domestic violence offences, assaults, public nuisance, dishonesty, wilful damage and a breach of probation.

"You have a very concerning criminal history,” he said.

"It appears from the photographs she is a very young lady of slight statue and build who would have been completely defenceless against a man of your stature and build.

"In my view, it was a prolonged unprovoked attack of a defenceless woman.”

He told Oakley women were not possessions that he could inflict violence upon if they behaved in manners that did not meet his standards.

Mr Clarke sentenced Oakley to a one year and nine-month year prison term with a parole release date of March 12, 2018.