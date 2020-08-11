Menu
Drunk's bizarre behaviour near south Rocky pub

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A DRUNK man threatened pub staff, then threatened to harm himself, and followed people while rambling about assaulting police.

Jonathon William Bryan pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance at a licenced venue.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called about 11.30pm on July 24 to attend Allenstown Hotel due to a man causing a disturbance and being a public nuisance.

He said police arrived at 11.45pm and security identified Bryan as the man police were called about.

Snr Constable Rumford said witnesses told police Bryan threatened hotel staff and then threatened to kill himself.

He said witnesses told police Bryan had been screaming while walking along Upper Dawson Road, calling out to two males, calling them c---s and that he was going to bash them.

Snr Constable Rumford said the two males got in a vehicle and drove off.

He said Bryan then attempted to enter the Allenstown Hotel but was denied entry due to his intoxication level and lack of identification.

Snr Constable said Bryan then started following people around, rambling about how police attended his house earlier and if they came near him again, he would bash them.

He said Bryan then threatened self-harm again.

Bryan told the court he could remember some of the events and admitted he was drunk.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

