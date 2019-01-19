Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Drunk's head-butt of police officer thwarted by height

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
19th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO security guards were escorting a man out of the kebab shop in East St at 3.30am before the man turned his attention to swearing at oncoming police officers.

Daniel Roberts Reynolds, 23, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, one of contravening a move-on direction, one of assaulting a police officer and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the officers were 100 metres from the Giddy Goat when they saw the guards escort Reynolds swearing and yelling from the kebab shop.

The swearing and yelling resulted in him being charged with public nuisance.

Mr Fox said police then gave him a "move on” direction, which he ignored and kept yelling and swearing at officers.

He said that Reynolds was given the "move on” direction again and he took one step back and said "There, I have complied”.

After four minutes of continual yelling at police, one of the officers grabbed him by the arm to pull him off the road and Reynolds pushed back as he resisted having handcuffs placed on his wrists.

Mr Fox said as police tried to place him in a QPS vehicle, Reynolds head-butted one of the officers.

"But he only made connection with the officer's shoulder only because that officer is particularly tall,” he said.

Mr Fox said Reynolds then kicked the door, which swung back into an officer who sustained bruising.

He said Reynolds continued kicking as officers drove him to the watch house.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Reynolds to 100 hours community service.

public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    Crime Here are 15 of this week's drink and drug driving sentences from court

    How did Taylor Henderson spend his last night in Rocky?

    premium_icon How did Taylor Henderson spend his last night in Rocky?

    News CQ bids farewell to popular eatery, tourists check out Rocky & more

    • 19th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    'I didn't have anything to lose': Taking on a business at 19

    premium_icon 'I didn't have anything to lose': Taking on a business at 19

    Business Salon's success over the years including a move to Rocky's new hub

    Rocky rider mixes it with the best in championship race

    premium_icon Rocky rider mixes it with the best in championship race

    Motor Sports WATCH: Zane Keleher details his 'great experience' on track