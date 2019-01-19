Drunk's head-butt of police officer thwarted by height

TWO security guards were escorting a man out of the kebab shop in East St at 3.30am before the man turned his attention to swearing at oncoming police officers.

Daniel Roberts Reynolds, 23, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, one of contravening a move-on direction, one of assaulting a police officer and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the officers were 100 metres from the Giddy Goat when they saw the guards escort Reynolds swearing and yelling from the kebab shop.

The swearing and yelling resulted in him being charged with public nuisance.

Mr Fox said police then gave him a "move on” direction, which he ignored and kept yelling and swearing at officers.

He said that Reynolds was given the "move on” direction again and he took one step back and said "There, I have complied”.

After four minutes of continual yelling at police, one of the officers grabbed him by the arm to pull him off the road and Reynolds pushed back as he resisted having handcuffs placed on his wrists.

Mr Fox said as police tried to place him in a QPS vehicle, Reynolds head-butted one of the officers.

"But he only made connection with the officer's shoulder only because that officer is particularly tall,” he said.

Mr Fox said Reynolds then kicked the door, which swung back into an officer who sustained bruising.

He said Reynolds continued kicking as officers drove him to the watch house.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Reynolds to 100 hours community service.