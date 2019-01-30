Dry and warm conditions for Capricornia this week

Aria Savage (5) finds relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken water park on Yeppoon Main Beach foreshore.

Aria Savage (5) finds relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken water park on Yeppoon Main Beach foreshore. Chris Ison ROK111116chot1

DESPITE heavy rain and flooding in parts of the state, Capricornia is unlikely to see any rain in the coming days.

As a monsoon trough moves southwards from the Gulf of Carpentaria, drenching large areas of the state, Capricornia and parts of Central Queensland will continue to experience dry and warm conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that some parts of Central Western and Northwestern Queensland could see some rain areas and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Michael Gray said Capricornia and Central Queensland will be seeing warm days in the coming week.

"Most of the rainfall won't get any further south than Mackay over the coming days and then it will head north again by the end of this week,” he said.

"So there's not much rain to speak of for Capricornia and conditions seen over the past few weeks are likely to continue over the coming days and through to the weekend.

"In terms of temperatures for next week Rockhampton will be in the low 30s,'' mr Gray said.

"Inland of Rockhampton can expect slightly warmer temperatures, and on the coast temperatures will be in the high 20s.”