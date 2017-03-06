Dry conditions see higher yardings in Gracemere

WITH dry conditions across most of Queensland, the Gracemere sale yards are experiencing high yardings.

Last Friday a yarding of 4284 head were on offer at the Gracemere Sale, comprising 1786 steers, 1793 heifers, 452 cows, 152 cows and calves and 57 bulls.

The majority of the cattle were from local areas with some coming from Eidsvold in the south to Cloncurry in the north and most points in between.

Overall the quality and condition of the cattle yarded was good, with very few drought affected lines on offer.

Still, competition was limited from the buying gallery due to the dry conditions, therefore the market eased across all descriptions.

Steers to slaughter topped 292.2c/kg to average 262.6c/kg which saw a significant drop in the market. While steers 400 to 500kg topped 297.2c/kg to average 279.2c/kg.

Steers 300 to 400kg topped 358.2c/kg to average 291.1c/kg whereas steers 200 to 300kg topped an amazing 500.c/kg to average 315.4c/kg.

Cows to slaughter topped 258.2c/kg to average 218.2c/kg while cows 400 to 450kg topped 249.2c/kg to average 224.1c/kg.

Cows 320 to 400kg topped 259.2c/kg to average 197.8c/kg.

Heavy heifers topped 277.2c/kg to average 255.6c/kg. Heifers 300 to 400kg topped 280.2c/kg to average 260.3c/kg.