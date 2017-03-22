Dry Rocky creek bed brought back to life in a matter of hours

BEST FRIENDS: Debora Straatmans and her dog Amber walk along Thozet's Creek in the rain.

DEBORA and her dog Amber in tow were lone figures along Thozets Creek yesterday.

As others took refuge from Rockhampton's heavy rainfall, Debora donned the coat, grabbed the leash and enjoyed some much-needed falls.

"I usually walk my dog every day and she absolutely adores the water, so we always try to find somewhere where the creeks have been filled up,” the Koongal resident said.

Rainy walk in the park: Debora Straatmans and her dog Amber enjoy the flowing Thozet's Creek.

"Yesterday I checked, the water wasn't even filled up in the creeks, the land was still getting saturated, but today the rivers have overflowed and the creeks are overflowing.

"So perfect timing for a walk, and it's always refreshing walking in the rain, I find.”

As her happy pooch splashed through the flowing creek, Debora said this was just one of the beautiful bodies of water in the area.

"Amber loves the water, she absolutely adores the water,” she said.

"It's good exercise for her. She is getting a bit older, but she has always been a water dog and it's been a regular event of ours when it rains.

"(This is) just one of our little locations where the water's freely flowing and it's fairly clean water.

"And we go to different locations around Rockhampton, different parks where there's creeks and Mount Archer Creek as well.

"Sometimes I get in up there because the water is absolutely beautiful,” Debora beamed.