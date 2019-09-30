Dry September to come to an end as storms roll in

FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for CQ tomorrow after a drier than normal September.

A DRIER than average September is set to come to an end Tuesday, with falls of up to 15mm and thunderstorms expected to spread across CQ.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Annabelle Ford said after a dry winter, the Capricornia region and out to the southern Central Highlands could expect a ‘good chance of showers and storms”.

“This is from a trough coming in and bringing moisture from the coast as well as an upper trough over the top causing instability,” she said.

“There could be a number of showers around the area and storms developing throughout today as well.

“Storms are more likely for Tuesday afternoon but showers could start earlier from midmorning.”

Rockhampton is forecast to receive 3-10mm, but could receive more with storms.

Emerald, Rolleston and Biloela will have the “best chance” for 15mm, with widespread falls of 5-10mm.

There is also a chance on Wednesday for more showers as well as a storm in the afternoon until the upper trough moves away in the evening.