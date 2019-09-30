Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for CQ tomorrow after a drier than normal September.
FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for CQ tomorrow after a drier than normal September.
News

Dry September to come to an end as storms roll in

Steph Allen
30th Sep 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIER than average September is set to come to an end Tuesday, with falls of up to 15mm and thunderstorms expected to spread across CQ.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Annabelle Ford said after a dry winter, the Capricornia region and out to the southern Central Highlands could expect a ‘good chance of showers and storms”.

“This is from a trough coming in and bringing moisture from the coast as well as an upper trough over the top causing instability,” she said.

“There could be a number of showers around the area and storms developing throughout today as well.

“Storms are more likely for Tuesday afternoon but showers could start earlier from midmorning.”

Rockhampton is forecast to receive 3-10mm, but could receive more with storms.

Emerald, Rolleston and Biloela will have the “best chance” for 15mm, with widespread falls of 5-10mm.

There is also a chance on Wednesday for more showers as well as a storm in the afternoon until the upper trough moves away in the evening.

bom bureau of meteorology rain storms tmbweather weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week

    COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    News See the full list of magistrates court appearances for today, Monday September...

    SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    premium_icon SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    News St Brendan’s boys off to State Honors in Brisbane

    ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    premium_icon ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    News RUNNING cattle in drought is a balancing act, according to Howard Smith.