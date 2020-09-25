Dry, summer-like conditions in store for CQ weekend

SUMMER-LIKE: Warm conditions are sticking around for most parts of Central Queensland this coming weekend.

SUMMER-LIKE conditions appear to be settling in for parts of Central Queensland as the region prepares for another weekend of warm weather.

However, while most townships have sweltered through days of 30 degree plus heat, a minor relief looks to be right around the corner.

A slight dip in the mercury – around two degrees for most places – is expected to take place right across the region come Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimber Wong today said wet weather activity across the inner-west would also dissipate.

Dry conditions are forecast for Central Queensland moving into the weekend.

“Over the next couple of days we are expecting shower and thunderstorm activity to start easing,” she said.

“There is the chance for some showers and thunderstorm about the central inland area north of Rockhampton and about the central east coast, north of about Hervey Bay on Friday.”

Partly cloudy conditions and a 20 per cent chance of rain will also greet residents as they mark the end of the working week.

Ms Wong said a west-moving trough would start to stall and weaken by Saturday.

“That activity will clear by the weekend with dry conditions expected pretty much statewide over the weekend,” she explained.

Sunny conditions – with tops of both 31C and 29C – are predicted for the Rockhampton region across the weekend.

Yeppoon, however, will experience the most extreme dip in temperatures, falling to a respective 28C and 24C due to slight coastal winds.

Gladstone will enjoy a mild 27C at the weekend’s end, while Biloela is set to remain in the high 20s.

The mercury in areas surrounding Emerald, Blackwater and Springsure will remain largely in the early 30s – Clermont peaking at 32C come Saturday.

The hot conditions follow a significant downpour across Central Queensland on Wednesday in which Gladstone recorded 26mm rainfall.

“Thunderstorm and shower activity brought around 32mm to 40mm about the Central Coast, down through the northern Capricornia and the Central Highlands and coalfields as well,” confirmed Ms Wong.