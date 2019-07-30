Drying local dam brings on water restriction concerns

The No. 7 dam during better times in 2010

MT MORGAN residents were praised by Rockhampton Region councillors and officers for responsible water consumption at a time when dam levels are low during today's airport, water and waste committee meeting.

As it currently stands, Mt Morgan's main water supply, the number 7 dam is at 41.2 per cent capacity with level one water restrictions in place.

Residents have cut back their combined monthly water consumption by .8megalitres consistently since April against last year's figures.

Acting general manager of Fitzroy River Water Jason Plumb said if the capacity of the dam fell below the 40 per cent mark, the town would be put on level two restrictions.

He said long-range weather outlooks were not looking good for the dam's precarious levels.

"I would say next time were are sitting around this table, we will be talking about bringing in level two restrictions,” Mr Plumb said.

"The good news is obviously Mt Morgan residents are doing an excellent job of sticking with (an appropriate) level of water consumption ... it has been a good effort from the community.”

Despite the bleak weather outlook threatening further restrictions, committee chair Cr Neil Fisher praised the restraint of the Mt Morgan community in such pressing times.

"I would like to commend the Mt Morgan community on the way that they have realised the responsibility that they have to be water wise during those restrictions,” he said.

"I would really like to pass on councils' gratitude for that.”

Mt Morgan's divisional representative Cr Cherie Rutherford said the long term residents were no strangers to water restrictions but she had noticed a change of demographic in the town of late.

Regardless, she said it was good to see newer residents respecting the restrictions and actively being water wise.

"The fact that new people have gone with the trend of the long term residents is fabulous,” she said.

Current level 1 water restrictions prevent the watering of private gardens between 9am to 4pm daily, and the use of a hose fitted with a trigger or twist nozzle or bucket when cleaning a car or boat.