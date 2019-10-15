Menu
Shari McQuire sent in this photo of Yeppen Lagoon.
News

Drying Murray Lagoon to undergo major clean and excavation works

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Oct 2019 2:24 PM
THE MURRAY Lagoon is soon to be cleaned up and excavated as it continues to dry up during the dry spell.

The project was tabled as an urgent business item by chief executive Evan Pardon at Rockhampton Regional Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

The report noted council had received environmental approvals for the excavation and clean up of Murray Lagoon and O’Shanesy Park basins.

It is estimated it would cost $60,000 which would come out of existing budgets.

Councillors were eager to hear the news including Councillor Neil Fisher who noted “we only have a small window of opportunity to do it every now and again”.

The Morning Bulletin has received a number texts to the editor in the last few months about the dryness of the lagoon due to the lack of rain during the year.

From the 1870s the Murray Lagoon was Rockhampton’s original bathing spot.

A diving pontoon and sand was installed to create a beach atmosphere.

Bamboo stands were used to separate males and female bathing areas.

The deed for the reserve was handed to the Rockhampton City Council in 1905.

— Vanessa Jarrett

