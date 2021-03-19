Dual celebration for parkrunner this weekend

Elva Cupo will clock up parkrun number 200 at Rockhampton on Saturday.

Elva Cupo will clock up parkrun number 200 at Rockhampton on Saturday.

Rockhampton parkrun turns five on Saturday and one participant will clock up a special milestone to coincide with the celebrations.

Elva Cupo will do her 200th parkrun, greeting the start line at Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens at 7am.

“I’m excited to finally get there, and I’m pretty excited to be doing it at the Rockhampton one,” she said.

“I normally do a run/walk but I might actually do a run tomorrow. Because it’s the 200th I’d better give it a really good go.

“I set my sights for 200 and thought that’s my milestone but I’m already thinking it will be sometime next year that I’ll get the 250.”

Hundreds are expected at Rockhampton parkrun’s fifth birthday event on Saturday.

Elva volunteered on-course last week to align her 200th with Rockhampton parkrun’s fifth birthday.

She has done parkruns in Rockhampton and at Main Beach on the Gold Coast, where she holidays each year and where she did her maiden event in 2016.

Elva said parkrun was generally the only time she ran.

“It’s got me involved in running when otherwise I would never have gotten involved,” she said.

“I enjoy it (running) but I don’t love it so it’s actually the atmosphere and the group of people who get me there rather than I’m a runner and I want to go run.

Elva Cupo (right) and friend Jodie Hartman, who regularly do parkrun together.

“It’s about being involved and doing the best you can.

“It’s not about racing for a win, it’s about participation.

“It is so friendly, unbelievably friendly, and the volunteers are always encouraging.”

Elva said the beauty of the event was that you could do it at your own pace.

“For me, it depends on the day. I’ve got friends who turn up and they walk so I’ll walk with them. If they don’t turn up, I’ll run/walk or if there is someone else who is running, then I might run,” she said.

“Jodie Hartman is one of my friends who walks so if she turns up I walk with her. Mind you, I’ve got her running down hills and running a little bit on the flat, so she’s improved too.

“That’s the great thing, we encourage each other. People did that for me and now I’m doing that for someone else.”

More stories

‘It’s a good accomplishment’: 100 parkruns for Charmaine

Why Wendy’s so excited to have parkrun back

Father-son to be part of Rockhampton parkrun milestone