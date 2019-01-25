Dual living in two story home with tranquil back deck views

MODERN LIVING: Dual living on two levels with an in ground pool and entertainers deck, 10 McRae Place, Frenchville has all of the extras and more.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate

IT'S a large family delight.

Two story living, parents retreat and separate living areas - all with a immaculate modern touch.

And if that doesn't tempt you enough, there is an in-ground pool and the block backs onto parkland.

10 McRae Place in Frenchville is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week.

Built in 2008, the home is set on two levels, the upper level boosts the parents retreat.

From the private deck you can overlook the Duthie park bushland.

The master bedroom is spacious with a large ensuite featuring a free standing bath, double shower, double vanity and separate toilet.

Even more, there is a walk-in robe fit with a built-in wardrobe.

The kitchen has black Caesar stone bench tops with quality stainless steel Smeg appliances including a six burner gas top.

Storage has been kept in mind when designing the space with plenty of white cupboards to store all of your kitchen items.

There is also a spacious corner pantry.

Set with open plan living, the dining and lounge rooms flow seamlessly onto the outside deck which again boosts beautiful nature views.

On the lower level, there is three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes and private glass sliding doors.

Perfect for teenagers, the level also has a central lounge, kitchenette, office nook, bathroom, separate toilet and powder room.

It is fully air-conditioned with ceiling fans throughout the home along with Sydney Blue Gum polished floors and Kwila timber post.

There is a tool room, ideal for a gym and also another tool shed.

For car security there is a six point and smart wiring control for the double automatic garage.

Outside, there is the in-ground salt water swimming pool with tranquil views.

Perfect for entertaining, there is a BBQ area with a built-in outdoor kitchen.

The block itself is set on a massive 667m2 allotment in a cul-de-sac.

Representing the property is Jenny Powell of Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate.

She says the home has been designed very well and is quite the unique opportunity.

"It is something very different, it's an entertainers home, just the extra space, the design, the way it has been built into the block into the creek bed... it's one of a kind,” she said.

Early days on in the listing, there has only been one open day so far but there has been five inspections.

Ms Powell said it has sparked a lot of interest online and from the newspaper advertisments.

"I think because it is such a grand home and that it looks like a normal home from the front, they have done it as an exquisite home with privacy,” she said.

The location is also a major selling factor.

"Most people don't even know that street exists, it's really central to Frenchville but close to schools and Thozet road and still privacy at the end of the day,” Ms Powell said.

"Frenchville is the pick of the northside, it is the most sought after area, it's more established, the tree, the nature.:

Ms Powell said to "really appreciate the home and get a feel for a size” you really need to walk through the home.

The current owners are looking to relocate and downsize as their children have started leaving home.

"It's time to let someone else enjoy,” she said.

"The sellers are very motivated and keen to move on.”